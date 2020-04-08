Editor:
Regarding Marc Thiessen’s article “It’s Time to Practice Distancing from China” (Sunday, March 29): I take exception that Mr. Thiessen has cloaked his warnings about the U.S. over dependence on Chinese exports in racist and hate mongering language.
I do not disagree with his observations about our dependence on China for a disproportionate amount of goods, including pharmaceuticals. Most of his observations have been well documented for years. He conveniently overlooks the fact that U.S. businesses did not have their arms twisted to do business with China. It was done with capitalistic forethought. He also overlooks the massive amount of U.S. debt that China holds and that previous administrations from both political parties have done little to change.
But to demonize a country and government (and in turn a people) who had the great misfortune to experience a heretofore unknown, hence “novel,” virus for which the human population has no immunity is unconscionable. No country would willingly be “complicit” to an epidemic and we have no idea how this might have been initially handled should this have originated in another country.
Instead China should be remembered for the extraordinary steps they took to contain the virus once they knew what they were dealing with. Dr. Li Wenliang, who sent the first warnings about the virus and who tragically succumbed to the virus himself, should be recognized as a hero.
Diana Lehr
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.