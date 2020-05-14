Editor:
Hi everyone! Hope you are all doing well and staying sane. Our one sick person, Bev Cisco, is on the mend. El Jobean is super.
Four of us are getting together again on a well ventilated porch with space, and snacks. Cards of course.
Construction is going like crazy in our little town. A complete cement block house on pilings. Certainly a sight to see. Cleared lots and mobiles being moved in. Progress?
The new restaurant “Big Bamboo” with Asian fusion food is open. Hurray! Lunch is $6.95. Can’t beat that with a stick. So far, pick up only.
The homeless have not disappeared in this mess! I go to the Jesus Loves You Ministry every night to serve them supper. The Coalition prepares the food and we serve it to them as carry out. The Coalition can no longer serve them in their dining room down the street.
As usual, I am begging again for clothing and especially underwear and socks. If you are cleaning out or downsizing, we can use it all. Also towels and wash cloths, and carry out containers. We are at 1734 Cedarwood St. Thank you, thank you.
Stay well and smile.
Pat Spence
Port Charlotte
