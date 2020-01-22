Editor:
Hope you all made it through the holidays sanely. Now things are back to normal, snowbird season normal.
I have a couple of conundrums. A bottle of sparkling water is marked 0 calories. 3 servings per bottle, 0 calories each. But if you drink the whole bottle you get 10 calories. Go figure. Zero plus 0 plus 0 equals 10. How did the settlers get Cheyenne, Wyoming? Think about what they had to overcome.
Back to reality, the El Jobean Community League is having their spaghetti dinner and green auction on March 14, at 6 p.m. Cost is $6 ahead of time and $7 at the door. Best spaghetti ever. The green auction is everything is wrapped in green.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry made their goal for giving Tuesday. Thank you all. This will go along way to help the homeless.
We were privileged to hear the young people of The Re-Creation singing group at the Our Savior Lutheran Church. This group is sponsored by the Elks. Their main reason for being is to visit the veterans in hospitals and nursing homes. They do about 300 shows a year for these heroes all around our great country.
Drive with patience and use your blinkers. Smile at a stranger, you'll feel better.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
