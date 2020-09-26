Editor:
Attention moderate Democrats, independents, and non-RINOs: absentee ballots will be sent out on September 24, before the first debate. You owe it to yourself, your family, your heirs and your country to wait until after at least the first couple of debates, before casting your vote.
There has never, ever been a starker discrepancy between the policies of the two presidential candidates and if you are, or were in your career, a hard working American who seeks a safe, peaceful, prosperous future; you must watch the debates, consider what is said and what the individual candidates have delivered during their prior political career, which convinces you they can and will provide safety and security for you and your heirs.
George Soros and his minions (aka BLM and Antifa) anarchist activities are examples of what he and his globalists will do to dissuade you from casting your vote, if you do not support them.
In Florida, in-person, early voting begins Oct. 19 and continues until Nov.1. Please vote in-person early or on Nov. 3. If you must vote by absentee ballot, do so and mail by mid-October. Four or five days after mailing your ballot, go to www.CharlotteVotes.com and verify your ballot was received. The Charlotte County supervisor of elections number is 941-833-5400. If your ballot was not received, request another or better yet, go vote in person. If in the interim, your original ballot is received, they will disallow your second vote, as Trump correctly stated.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
