Editor:

My daughter is employed by a large restaurant in North Port. She noticed the level of hand sanitizer used by employees was down to about 2 inches and when she went to work the next day the container had been filled with water. This had also been noticed by other employees.

Beware of bad business practices that are a result of this insidious virus. Also watch out for purchases made on Amazon. Many of the products are shipped from China in tightly sealed packages. Could the virus survive because of containment? Something to consider.

Rita Hill

North Port

