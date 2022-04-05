There goes the delusional right again chasing another shiny object like Hunter Biden's laptop. Fact we don't even know what's in it.
Here's what we do know that Trump aligned himself with convicted felons like Manafort, Gates, Stone and Kelly who were illegally dealing with Russia. That Donnie Jr. set up a meeting with Russians at Trump tower. Eric Trump had to shut down their nonprofit for misappropriation of funds. Ivanka Trump has many business ties with China.
And for you so-called Christians he cheated on his wives. That Trump openly tried to bribe Ukraine. That Trump believed Putin over our own intelligence, which must have gotten a lot better because they laid out exactly what Russia would do. That Trump tried to overthrow our democracy. All facts. The hypocritical rights pretends to be about protecting education but doesn't believe in science, are trying to rewrite history and obviously has no understating of math 81 million votes are more than 74 million.
Oh how the right wishes Mark Meadows' cell phone was Hunter Biden's laptop.
If Trump were still president he would've handed Ukraine to Russia as he continues to praise Putin. We also would have oligarch's because your orange maniac is so envious of them. So keep chasing those little shiny objects while Biden fixes the mess he was left with and one more thing. Russia if you're listening please find the seven-and-one-half hours of missing phone calls from the insurrection. Lock him up!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.