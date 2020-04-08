Editor:
In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.
God said, "you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums.
"You want to worship musicians, I will shut down civic centers.
"You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters.
"You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market.
"You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church"
"If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the only thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.
It's time for the nation to turn their heart's back to Jesus and pray. Read your Bible.
Bob Dewire
Punta Gorda
