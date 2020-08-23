Editor:

I would like to suggest that before voting in November, individuals put aside politics, party and personalities and research what is happening in major American cities. There is rioting, looting, burning and destruction of businesses, many of which are planning to leave or close permanently.

Find out who is in charge in these cities through research, not what pundits are preaching, but what elected officials are actually saying and then doing to curb the violence.and protect the citizens and businesses. Then as you enter the voting booth answer this question: jobs or mobs?

Remember that full employment means that more money from payroll taxes paid by more workers will support Social Security and Medicare programs. Right now a suspension of the payroll tax provides a 7% pay raise for workers earning under $100,000, but while this temporary relief is necessary due to the virus, it will take robust employment to ensure that these programs continue to serve our seniors at pre-pandemic levels.

Sally Meier

North Port

