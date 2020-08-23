Editor:
I would like to suggest that before voting in November, individuals put aside politics, party and personalities and research what is happening in major American cities. There is rioting, looting, burning and destruction of businesses, many of which are planning to leave or close permanently.
Find out who is in charge in these cities through research, not what pundits are preaching, but what elected officials are actually saying and then doing to curb the violence.and protect the citizens and businesses. Then as you enter the voting booth answer this question: jobs or mobs?
Remember that full employment means that more money from payroll taxes paid by more workers will support Social Security and Medicare programs. Right now a suspension of the payroll tax provides a 7% pay raise for workers earning under $100,000, but while this temporary relief is necessary due to the virus, it will take robust employment to ensure that these programs continue to serve our seniors at pre-pandemic levels.
Sally Meier
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.