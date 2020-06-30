Editor:
Many drivers in Charlotte County place their dogs between the steering wheel and themselves. Sometimes driving on U.S. 41, you might even see that animal with his head out the driver's window. We know how much our dogs love to ride with us in our vehicles and get that fresh air.
Have you ever thought what would happen if the airbag went off? Now I have your attention! Never thought about it, huh? Not only would the animal suffer serious injury, they could die. None of us want to see that happen.
Please be aware that if you really love your pets, don't ever do this as shown in the picture (not published). Google the speed an air bag goes off.
This time of year also brings people leaving their pets in hot cars. We know how crucial it is not to forget a child in the back seat. Florida and states with severe heat have statistics that are off the charts, but, we can all do something about it.
I am also talking about leaving your animal in a running car with the air on. Many folks think that this is acceptable. It is against the law to leave a vehicle running. From what the Sheriff's Department tells me, the fines are $100 and up if you are caught doing this and it can be at the discretion of law enforcement.
Jacqi Dion
Port Charlotte
