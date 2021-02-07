Editor:
I need someone to explain to me:
If raising the minimum wage and passing those costs on to the end customer puts businesses out of business, doesn't that mean that the only reason those customers can afford that product in the first place is those minimum wage workers are subsidizing the lower price?
The propaganda against minimum wage is to keep us from realizing that we're all poorer than we think and only enjoy the lifestyles we have on the backs of other poor people in this country and abroad.
If we realized it, we might care and change it.
J. Erick Phelps
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.