Editor:

I need someone to explain to me:

If raising the minimum wage and passing those costs on to the end customer puts businesses out of business, doesn't that mean that the only reason those customers can afford that product in the first place is those minimum wage workers are subsidizing the lower price?

The propaganda against minimum wage is to keep us from realizing that we're all poorer than we think and only enjoy the lifestyles we have on the backs of other poor people in this country and abroad.

If we realized it, we might care and change it.

J. Erick Phelps

Englewood

