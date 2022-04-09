I recently stopped by your Oak Ridge Cemetery to pay my respects to the 23 Royal Air Force cadets who died training to be pilots during WWII. It's a wonderful place and you're to be commended. I learned a lot during my visit.
However, at the same time, I was appalled to see Confederate battle flags flying over the graves of Civil War dead in your public cemetery
First of all, that flag was not the flag of the Confederacy. It gained popularity in the 1920s as a symbol of segregation - and remains so today. While I understand a desire to celebrate those who served, regardless of the merits of the cause, I'm not sure the battle flag is the appropriate way to do so.
For example, one Confederate battle flag flies over the grave of A. Judson Holt. In his autobiography, he says he was 15 when he went to war. He also writes, "I am glad the country was preserved intact and that the institution of slavery was abolished. I am an American and enthusiastically love my country."
His stone also says he was a missionary and follower of Jesus Christ. While that doesn't necessarily a believer in equal rights among the races, I'm not sure he'd approve of the flag.
Now this is a local cemetery and I'm an outsider. Yet I've not seen a cemetery in my travels with this flag on display. I would ask that you reconsider the use of it.
