Editor:
As a former Floridian, I am thankful for our social media that allows me to keep up with a few of our former Florida foster kids. My wife and I had over 60 live with us in our almost five Florida years.
The heartbreak is as I visit the Monroe County Jail website, not only do I see some of my former Key West homeless friends, but many of our former foster kids as they’ve aged out into jail. These kids were born crawling against the hurricane winds of abandonment and abuse. No doubt that our late chocolate Lab “Chipper” fetched more care and compassion than those precious kids.
With November designated our National Adoption Month, I would encourage you to please consider sharing your life with a foster child(ren) who, unlike the beautiful smooth tumbled ocean glass, will most likely have some “unwanted” sharp edges.
Mike Sawyer
Denver, Colorado
