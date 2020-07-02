Editor:
Once again, science does not care what you believe. Scientific research, doctors and other health officials have determined that wearing face masks in this Covid-19 pandemic does, in fact, retard the spread of infection and death due to the virus.
Face masks do more to protect the public than the wearer; maybe it is this less than direct personal benefit that allows many Americans to shirk responsibility for their actions. The idea, “I’m not sick, why should I wear a face mask?” is an error. That people can be infectious without developing symptoms is the scientific reason to wear face masks.
Refusing to wear face masks, for whatever reason, is an irresponsible act that endangers the health and safety of your fellow Americans. It signifies that you are more interested in your personal interest than in helping to reduce the sickness and death that results from the spread of this disease.
When personal comfort and politics interfere with the application of science to public health and safety, we are all in more danger. Stand up, be a responsible adult and wear that mask in public.
Ronald Norvelle
Punta Gorda
