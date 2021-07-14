Editor:
For all the people that hate Trump I have a question. How can you hate a person you have not met? How did you come to the conclusion that Trump is a bad and dangerous man? Are your sources honest and objective, or are they telling you what you want to hear?
You see, to hate somebody that you don't know speaks volumes about you as a person. The media has a big part to play but ultimately it comes down to the individual. Facts are not political and yet you choose which facts to believe or not believe based on political ideology. Why? You should be just as concerned with Biden and his son Hunter as you are with Trump and yet you're not. Why?
Why harp all day long about a man that is no longer in office? I think you need to stop the malarkey and pay a little more attention to the man currently in office. Your hate has removed Trump now what? In the meantime what about Russia and China? How about the origin of Covid? See where your hate gets us? Nowhere. Especially those of you who are Christians, shame on you.
Chris Appelberg
Rotonda West
