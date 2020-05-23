Editor:
I read the Letters to the Editor section routinely because I like to see what my neighbors are thinking or, more importantly, how they are thinking or what passes for thinking for some of them.
The following idea has been attributed to a number of people (Emerson, Einstein, Henry Ford), but it's worth reflecting upon each day before reading the latest batch of Letters to the Editor: “Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason so few engage in it.”
George Byrnes
Port Charlotte
