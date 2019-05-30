Editor:

The front page headline in Saturday's paper unfortunately chose to focus on potential student retention rather than the remarkable achievement of our Charlotte County third grade students.

Sixty-nine percent of those students scored at a Level 3 or higher on the FSA testing, an increase of 6 percentage points from last year's scores. Those great test results rank CCPS third graders 8th in the state out of 57 school districts.

Grade level reading is an important indicator for future academic and personal success. Congratulations to the students, CCPS educators, parents, community individuals and many organizations that support reading initiatives. This success deserved a front page headline and should be celebrated.

Sue Sifrit

Punta Gorda

