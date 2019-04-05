Editor:
Our problem is our two-party system, assembled for political power. We need good ideas for our republic, not a tug-of-war to see who has “the power.”
The voting is always by party lines in Congress, where only one or two leaders actually control the vote. The rest of each party automatically endorse the decision, like children.
We need a strong third party for balance. Most decision-making groups are made up by an odd number of members. We have way too many idea followers, and no idea generators who have a chance to succeed. We need members of both parties to step out of their party comfort zone and generate a strong third party.
Al Williams
Punta Gorda
