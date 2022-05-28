If you are low to middle income, have a family, you are in a recession and if things continue on the current path, you will be in a depression. The data distortion government employs to shift blame on their failures to protect the current administration, they all do it, is eventually discredited when the disparity between the government propaganda and reality become obvious.
Inflation is actually around 18%, our country is being invaded, crime is at epidemic levels, government spending is sending us into insolvency, our military is now woke but doubtful in a large scale conflict with China, homelessness is at catastrophic levels in many cities, Chinese practices to control the people are being implemented here as ESG scores, we are begging adversaries for more crude oil while penalizing and restricting domestic oil and gas exploration while depleting our emergency reserves from the SPR.
The Biden administration has done unimaginable damage to our country in a very short while. This admin nor Congress are focused on this mess. They are into equity, pronouns, wokeness, pro criminal policies, normalizing perversions, and are heavily contaminated with anti-Marxists aspirants. As JFK said: People get no better government than they deserve. We are in big trouble folks.
