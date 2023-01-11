John Hackworth is the editor of the “Letters” that appear in our local paper.
Its offerings are now diminished in number, their tone and their content. The few are more mild than thought provoking, much to my chagrin.
At one time it was a “political wild west” of opinions and personal attacks. I, as a member of the Curmudgeons had many articles published in the paper.
The Curmudgeons as a group are no longer published. The editorial board made the decision to eliminate our offerings citing, “writing the same stuff.”
We were not “allowed” to write about anything but “local topics.”
“Too many articles on the schools” was cited. Schools, and how they are run, their boards, the curriculum and much more are Local and national in scope. No day goes by without schools and education being a headline.
We in Charlotte County do not live in a vacuum and while I am not happy about The Daily Sun's decision, I still get the paper and the Curmudgeons still exist, still speaking to the important people in the county.
We still attract questions from those we meet at other venues, political party meetings and personal meetings with many in state government.
To be fair, John is in charge and I cannot force him to do what he will not do. We Curmudgeons are working on a new venue, which will be reported in the next letter... if it is allowed.
