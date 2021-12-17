In response to the 40-year educator's letter look at some verifiable facts.
Democrats, not Republicans, promote violence and destruction. The estimated $2.5 billion in damages, 20 murders and numerous injuries caused during leftist Marxist Antifa, BLM riots in 23 major U.S. cities, according to NBCnews.com, every one run by Democrats, and every one refused federal assistance from Trump.
CRT — Virginia, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, California, all teaching CRT in public schools K-12, according to Fox News.
Voter suppression — Show me one piece of verifiable evidence, voter integrity laws suppress any legal voter because of skin color.
Infrastructure bill — $1.2 trillion and only $570 billion actually goes to infrastructure less than half. (Congress.gov) should never have passed.
The Rittenhouse lie — The gun was legally purchased and given to him for his group to protect property and people from the leftist rioters, how do you know his intentions are you also a mind reader? He defended himself and was acquitted all charges. Read the trial testimony for the facts.
There is no supply shortage only a government-created supply chain bottleneck. Ships going from California to red state ports are having no trouble being unloaded quickly.
Biden never has and won't ever take responsibility for his incompetence, and the destruction he's causing this country, every time he opens his mouth he lies, even the liberal media call him out on the lies.
I can only suggest you educate yourself with facts even though they don't support your narrative. Facts are also a cure for ignorance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.