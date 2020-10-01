Editor:
Shouting from the rooftop to express feelings about what is at stake this election. It's not about any one issue no matter how fervent our belief. Democrats and Republicans have always disagreed on issues, but there's something much deeper and more scary going on. It's about the heart of how we define ourself as America. It's about our constitution bill of rights and advances in civil rights and women's rights. Now all under threat.
It's about choosing democracy over authoritarianism, science over ignorance and inclusiveness over tribalism.
Our democracy is at risk do to a lawless president and his no nothing hacks whose only purpose in life is painting power.
To hell with democracy, the environment, hard working stiffs, health care. Let the fires burn. Covid 19 is a hoax and our military women and men that made the ultimate sacrifice are "losers and suckers.".
Had enough yet?
Peter Paschke
Port Charlotte
