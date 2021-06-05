Editor:
Is this how you want your tax dollars spent?
Did you know that the Nazis make at least one lampshade from the skin of Jews from concentration camps? Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh are grafting scalps of five-month-old unborn babies onto the backs of mice.
This was funded by NIH. How can the selling the scalps of unborn children be any less horrible than the atrocities done by the Nazis? Worse yet, we, are paying for these experiments with our tax dollars. Isn't it time to change the way our/your money is spent?
Shouldn't we make our voices heard? Don't we need to stop this? Remember Judgement Day is coming for one of us at a time and we'll have to answer the question, "What have you done?".
Lucy Allen
Port Charlotte
