I may have grown up in a different era and locale than you. I certainly could say: "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore!" Unlike many of my neighbors, I did indeed grow up in Kansas: rural and on a farm. The oft used rural saying "... but you can't take the farm out of the boy," couldn't be truer for me, now living in a somewhat rural part of Charlotte County.
So, what's different about me? My original homestead was in Bob Dole's country! I remember his history of public service and serving our country in WWII. As a revered legislator, statesman, and presidential nominee, he represented what was 'grand' about the GOP. Republican back then is not the Republican of today. I can't help but wonder what Bob thinks now.
I remember when the worst that could happen to us was weather-related, like hail storms or tornadoes. A sick cow was never fun either. Farmers always knew that mother nature’s threat was real, but most definitely not human-made. Sadly, the current administration’s disasters like trade wars with China, Mexico, Canada, and the European Union have had irreparable damage to farmers. The mishandling of COVID-19 is another gut punch leading to stress and mental health issues unlike anything since the dust bowl.
The Biden team's overarching economic priority is making life less risky for farmers, which will let them worry only about weather-related disasters, not human-made! For me and my homestead’s neighbors, that's 'Building Back Better.'
Laurel Prehn
Port Charlotte
