Editor:
The American spirit has led to numerous advances for our way of life. This never-ending striving to be better made our country into the superpower it is.
Our country has faced existential crises that it has had to solve. Each generation steps up to the plate and achieves more than the generation before them. This is the debt that is owed to society.
It is time for our generation to step up to the plate and solve the issues plaguing us today. Our national debt continues to grow, the effects of climate change continue to worsen, and automation threatens the jobs of millions of hard-working Americans.
It is time for us to lose our sense of complacency towards this nation and understand that the only way for America to stay the greatest country on Earth is by innovating for the future. Americans must fight for a sustainable future where our country invests in education, balances the budget and takes much needed action to curb the effects of climate change.
I truly do believe America is the best country on Earth, not because we’re perfect (we’re not), but because we learn from the past and then improve ourselves for the future.
Daniel Schwarz
Port Charlotte
