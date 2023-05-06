Florida will soon become the 27th state allowing anyone to carry a concealed gun in public without a background check, any training or having ever fired a gun. Governor DeSantis has followed lock-step behind other states allowing permitless carry without a careful look at the consequences. He believes that not knowing who is carrying and who is not will somehow prevent gun violence.
There is no credible evidence that permitless carry will protect public safety. Studies by The Giffords Law Center and The Center for American Progress suggest the people carrying hidden loaded guns in our malls, in super markets, and movie theaters will undoubtedly make them less safe; turn arguments and fist fights into deadly shootings.
Permitless carry states show a 13-15% increase in firearm violent crimes and a 29% increase in violent homicides committed with a firearm. Between Juy 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, 7,605 Florida residents with a disqualifying history were denied concealed carry permits. Permitless carry would strip these important provisions.
As a concealed carry licensee in Ohio for over 15 years, I attended an intensive course devoted to self-defense issues and the use of firearms. Now as a Florida resident, and a Florida concealed carry licensee, a limited but valuable course as well as a background check were required. It is inconceivable the permitless carry has been given a green-light by our governor. The majority of voters, gun owners and even DeSantis supporters strongly oppose this policy.
