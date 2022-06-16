I am a gun owner in favor of increased gun control legislation. I don't fear losing my 2nd Amendment rights nor do I believe the fantasy that our government will confiscate my guns. I will defend my hearth and home if it becomes necessary and I might use a firearm to do so.
I secure my weapons and ammunition and can deploy them rapidly. I consider myself a responsible gun owner. My weapons are, in 2022, adequate and still match the personal protection needs our framers envisioned for the American populace in 1779. I don't need hand grenades, land mines, cannons and artillery, night vision goggles, machine guns, plastic explosives, dynamite, rocket launchers, tactical drones, chemical or biological weapons. I certainly do not need long rifles designed specifically for military anti-personell use to provide my protection.
AR style and high capacity weapons should be reclassified as they were in 1994 and grouped with the restricted banned weapons listed previously. We know a bell can't be un-rung. It would be dangerously provocative, detrimental and impossible to impose a confiscatory policy. However, future sales must be banned and easy access to and the purchase of ammunition registered.
Existing hi-cap and military long rifle owners should be required to prove competency, register, pay annual taxes, provide liability insurance for each weapon similar to how we treat motor vehicle use. These measures won't stop the violence but is effective in reducing it where they are used. To accomplish this federal action is required now.
