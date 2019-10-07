Editor:

After reading the three letters published in a recent Sun, I think it useful to define what impeachment actually means.

Impeachment is a process by which the House would level charges, merely an indictment, so to speak. Impeachment does notresult in removal from office. A trial by the Senate then considers the validity of the charges.

As the great Sol Wachtler, chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals, once said, a decent prosecutor could get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. That's sort of what this current impeachment hysteria will be — a politically motivated spectacle that will die in the Senate just as it did with Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson. Another ham sandwich.

Alex Gregorewsky

Port Charlotte

