Would you start by destroying the economy? If your country runs on fossil fuel, would you do all you could do to destroy the industry, such as stopping drilling and shutting down pipelines. How about regulating coal out of business?
Opening the country's borders to anyone who wishes to enter?
Would you start by destroying the core family? Redefining marriage so that it no longer applies to one man and one woman, but instead can be between anyone or thing.
Would you start by separating the people? By instituting programs to stress our differences instead of what we have in common, diversity and CRT training and education, instead of stressing our commonality, that we are all one of many. Create hate crimes that relate only to certain groups, groups that can say anything about other groups but no one can say anything about them without repercussions.
Infiltrate our educational institutions with anti-national material? Stop teaching Civics? Insisting biology does not exist, you can be any sex you want to be!!
Control the media? Change the meaning of important words.
Create an opposition political party that is benign?
Repeat an untruth until it becomes true?
Promise free stuff? We all know that nothing is free, even the air we breath is not free. We pay considerable funds to keep the air as pure as possible.
