Editor:

While having lunch at our favorite "wings" place, I was telling my friends that I was thinking about joining the BLM.

They replied, we just don't think that fits your personality, how come?

So I tell them it has opportunities. What opportunities they say?

I start off by telling them there is plenty of advancement and benefits. Such as I might get my own cabin with a fireplace, with great views and maybe some animals.

They say what the heck are you talking about?

I explain to them, I am talking about the Bureau of Land Management out west. Oh, who knew?

Robert B.Osborne

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments