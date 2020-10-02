Editor:
While having lunch at our favorite "wings" place, I was telling my friends that I was thinking about joining the BLM.
They replied, we just don't think that fits your personality, how come?
So I tell them it has opportunities. What opportunities they say?
I start off by telling them there is plenty of advancement and benefits. Such as I might get my own cabin with a fireplace, with great views and maybe some animals.
They say what the heck are you talking about?
I explain to them, I am talking about the Bureau of Land Management out west. Oh, who knew?
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
