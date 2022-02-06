This is a letter to Ms. Patel, legislative assistant to Congressman Greg Steube, R-District 17
I'm a constituent in Congressman Steube’s district, living in Englewood, Florida.
I would like to discuss with you about the much needed legislation that would cover the Supreme Court justices, as it does with all lower courts.
Case in point, the wife of Justice Thomas, Ginny, who is very active in issues that come before her husband’s court. She actively pursues a very extreme partisan agenda, which issues she champions and also come before the highest court in the nation.
Even as with all of the other justices from the lower courts, they must recuse themselves in these cases which a conflict of interest arises, the Supreme Court is not required to do so.
Justice Thomas has had several cases that have come before his court that would be considered a conflict of interest, seeing his wife has direct financial, administrative and active campaigns on those issues, but the justice failed to recuse himself.
I am requesting that the congressman draft legislation to correct this injustice that should apply to all judicial courts.
Please get back to me on this very important issue to me, as I have already spoken to Phillip in your Washington D.C. office and Sammy in the Punta Gorda office about this issue. Each aid has said that they will present this to you and the congressman.
