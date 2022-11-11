It is one day before Veterans Day and already people are “thanking me for my service.” Veterans Day sales are everywhere, Veterans Day parades and celebrations are planned, and families are getting together to celebrate.
It is a special day for all Americans to honor all those who served their country as a sailor, soldier, and/or airman. And we should honor those young men and women. They sacrificed their time, their youth, and, for some, their futures to “protect, preserve, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
I am proud to say that my family, starting with my grandfathers, my father and uncles, brothers and cousins, and nieces and nephews all served. My grandfathers fought in WWI, my Dad and uncles served in WWII and Korea, my brothers and I were in during the Vietnam War and post Vietnam. We served because our country asked us to, we served because we chose to, and two of us made a career serving (Navy and Air Force).
As I look at my country today I do not see gratitude for what we did. I do not see that our Constitution is being preserved, protected, and defended. Instead, I hear Americans denying and demeaning the very institutions that make us who we are. We are angry, distrustful, and mean spirited about everything our country stands for.
If you truly want to honor those of us who served then take the same oath we did and swear to protect, preserve and defend our Constitution.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.