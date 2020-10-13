Editor:

What am I voting for?

I’m voting for a leader who will protect health care for all, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions; accept climate change and its disastrous effect on wildfires, hurricanes and sea level rise; and value law and order while accepting the need for police reform and Americans’ rights to peaceful protests.

I’m voting for a leader who will make smart investments in technology and manufacturing; who will create millions of construction, skilled trades, and engineering workers for a clean energy economy; who will bring back supply chains, so we aren’t dependent on China. A leader who will make child-care affordable; make it easier for relatives to have affordable community- or home-based care; who’ll give caregivers a raise and treat them as professionals; and will work to ensure economic and physical security for all women.

I’m voting for a leader who won’t evade his obligations to the IRS; who will require corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share of taxes and won’t ask anyone making under $400,000 a year to pay a penny more. I’m voting for a leader who won’t spend the majority of his time on the golf course and who will enact middle class tax cuts for working families.


I’m voting for a leader who won’t roll back environmental standards that impact my health. And when it comes to a deadly national pandemic, I’m voting for a leader who won’t delay and deny.

I’m voting for Joe Biden.

Teresa Jenkins

Punta Gorda

