Editor:
It seems that the majority of letters submitted to the editor consist of unsubstantiated and untrue smears against our President and his supporters. Rather then leaning on my emotions, I prefer logic and facts none of which appears in any of those “letters.” I will vote for Trump because I am Christian, I am American, I am a Nam vet, a patriot and conservative.
As an adult, these childish rants have little to no effect on me but writing lies about what “Jesus' advises to husbands” is, appearing on Sept. 28, is an outright lie. Jesus never spoke those words as it is not written in the Old Testament or the New Testament.
There is no “Spirit Mother” and her children are not equal to Father God! That to is a lie. What does Scriptures say about the Marriage Covenant.
Genesis 1:27 explains God created man and woman in His likeness and image. There is no other gender. Genesis 2:24 clarifies the issue of what the Covenant of Marriage is – man, woman = one flesh! This covenant does not include same sex. Period. Matthew 5:27-31 Jesus reconfirms the Covenant of Marriage, one man, one woman. Now comes the hard part.
1 Peter 3:1, “Wives submit to your husbands”. In 3:3 “....your beauty should not consist of outward appearances, rather let it be the inner character of your heart.” Husbands, “Although your wife may be weaker, you should respect her....If not your prayers will be blocked.”
Men, do not let your prayers be blocked!
Paul R Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.