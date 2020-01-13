Editor:
The office of the presidency of the United States is an institution that deserves not to be subjected to chaotic whims or impulses by the holder. That office should aim for the care and custody of the nation and its population instead of one individual. This country is not a Republican or Democratic America. This is the United States of America — not two different countries. Dividing this country into two should not be the legacy of any president.
One of the biggest strengths of this country has been the stability of the government for over 200 years. Today we have two political parties that cannot communicate. Communication is reduced to toxic name-calling and ridicule by both sides.
Regardless of the desires to be one, we do not have a "dear leader" or a king. Our king is the Constitution and the laws of the land. The leader should be able to show some humility, compassion and skills in the art of a deal in keeping the country undivided. Conservative values of principles above personal desires, self-restraint and quest for the truth should not be thrown out the window. Ridicule, smirks in national television and tweeting resentments are not signs of skillful negotiations.
The federal government is not part of the Trump Organization. Lawmakers and civil servants do not work for Trump.
When the dust settles, I am sure that the population of the nation does the right thing to keep this nation united as intended by the writers of the Constitution.
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
