Editor:
A recent letter asked the important question, "What does BLM really want?" Here's the answer, if you seriously want to know:
• BLM wants every single life of a Black person to matter as much as every life of a White person.
• BLM wants all of us who are White to think more about the fact that, as White people, we almost never have to stop and think how being White could cause us a problem every single day.
• BLM wants America to understand that this country, our early economy, and much of our current culture were built on the backs of Black slaves and by keeping Black people poor, subservient, and segregated (unless they were great entertainers, excellent athletes, or somehow got rich).
• BLM wants everyone to know that being a Black person in today's America still comes with disproportionate fear of being accused of a crime, unjustly killed by police, denied employment, poorer education for their children, and the constant awareness that, just by being Black, they are not treated as equal.
• BLM wants White Americans to do the works we need to do understand that the color of a person's skin absolutely matters today, and our differences mean we all have a lot to learn from each other.
• BLM wants us to work together to build a better, anti-racist America, so that all of us, and all of our children and grandchildren, can truly enjoy "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness."
Rev. Dan Lambert
North Port
