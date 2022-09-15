How much does my vote cost? Two sons both with college debt that they are paying and have families, free them from that debt and get my vote? No sale! Give me a tax credit on a new EV! No sale!
Increase our national debt to “lower” costs for prescriptions and computer chips? No sale! I could go on and on but, here’s the hook Joe, what my vote means to me and I’ll bet most sensible Americans is the opportunity to make America a safe, industrialist and sensible place to live. I’ll vote for control of government spending, safe and effective border control, energy efficiency from effective management and conservation. Effective farmland and water management. Rooting out and eliminating corporate monopolies shaded in name only. Ending taxpayer subsidies to investor-owned for profit utility companies so their “investors” can make a profit.
Exposing and bouncing politicians who make millions on investments by family or friends bolstered by their policy voting. Real infrastructure innovations, a strong military where men and women are treated proudly by their countrymen. Ending government intrusion on our bodies for whatever reason. The return of God Bless America. Yea, I’ll vote for that! Not you Joe, not you either Don; because I’ll vote for someone who has respect for all Americans and loves America like a true patriot. There has to be somebody that fits in that glass slipper before dark money breaks it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.