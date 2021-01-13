Editor:
Florida Sen. Rick Scott recently joined six of his colleagues as he cast a vote in objection to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. To better serve his country, perhaps what Sen.Scott should do is send to his constituents a note such as the following:
“Although those of us who supported Donald Trump’s election efforts are disappointed that he lost, the facts are clear that his claims of victory are inaccurate. The President’s allegations of voting irregularities have been tested in over 60 court cases across the country and have been resoundingly rejected, including by conservative judges appointed by the President. The Supreme Court, with three members appointed by the President, has rejected as meritless, the campaign’s voter fraud cases. Republican Georgia voting official Gabriel Sterling recently gave an impassioned, point by point rebuttal, dismissing each of President Trump’s inaccurate voter fraud claims.
"It is time for us to look past our disappointment about the election and recognize that on Jan. 20, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as President and Kamala Harris as Vice-President. Please join me in welcoming Joe and Kamala to their new jobs. Let us all unite to address the pressing issues before us.”
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
