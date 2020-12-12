Editor:
I, like millions of others, votes for Biden and here’s why.
President Biden will mandate nationwide use of face masks to end the Covid virus. He will also make tax-funded, full-term baby abortions legal which will benefit especially the minority communities. He will confiscate firearms from those crazy Bible-toting gun fanatics and white supremists. He will greatly reduce the bloated defense budget and give the savings to undocumented immigrants for free health care, free education, and free income.
He will encourage states and municipalities to greatly reduce their law enforcement budgets in the interest of eliminating social injustice. Biden will end the polluting fracking of fossil fuel and eliminate oil/gas exploration. He will install nationwide electric charging stations thereby urging people to rid themselves of environment harming gasoline/diesel vehicles. He will rejoin the Paris Accord to reduce greenhouse gasses and stop harmful global warming. Biden will increase the Supreme Court to 13 justices making it more liberal to counteract the recent conservative movement. He will make D.C. and Puerto Rico states with more Democrat representatives and senators making it impossible for Republicans to ever win the presidency again. Biden will raise taxes on the rich and businesses finally making them pay their fair share. He will also mandate a nationwide $15-per-hour minimum wage to provide a living income to everyone.
In proofing this letter, I realize that I actually meant to say is “I, like tens of million others, did not vote for Biden.
David Schall
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.