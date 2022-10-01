I am one of many Trump supporters. Here's why. As a causality of the Bush and Obama administrations, which both attackedthe public with emergency actions, IRS, Homeland Security and FBI.
Yes, I did vote for both.
I drove over the road after being laid off in 2007. No jobs anywhere. I came back home in 2008, narrowly avoided losing my home. My neighborhood looked deserted. 2008 woke me up. Seeing endless lies and pilfering of America, I voted for Ted Cruz in the 2016 primary. However after listening to Mr Trump. I thought - this guy loves our country like we do. So he earned my vote.
What I didn't know was that the entire federal government hated him. He was about to shut the door on them, stealing our money and dreams and destroying our country. I didn't know he was being investigated in 2015, and that the government would be so scared, they would never relent. Mr Trump is not beholden to any one in the government. That's what makes him so unique and a threat to the establishment.
Seven years of investigations from every corner of the government and media, really? As Hugo Chavez said, "control the media, control the country." Please watch President Trump's inaugural speech of 2017. He speaks truths.
For those who need more convincing, watch or listen to Sasha Stone's podcast from September 8th 2022. Just Google it. Please listen to both completely, before attacking this piece. God bless America.
