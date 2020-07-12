Editor:
A few years ago, my 55-year-old son, living in New England, needed medical attention. As a self-employed contractor, he had carried private insurance for himself and his family for years until the cost became prohibitive. He applied for Obamacare. A month before this plan took effect, he experienced shortness of breath and went to the ER at his nearby community hospital. He was diagnosed with pneumonia, given some pills, and sent home with a $2,000 bill. The hospital explained that monthly ER costs were divided by the number of monthly patients.
A month later he returned to the ER with more severe breathing problems. The attending physician immediately ordered him transported by ambulance to a major urban hospital. Strobes and sirens all the way.
He remained in the hospital for five days before they could do open-heart surgery to correct a previously unknown congenital defect and three days after that before he was released. He has recovered fully and functions as a healthy, tax-paying, small business employer in his community. The bill for this care was $529,000. With his Obamacare policy now in effect, his out-of-pocket cost was $3,000. Without it, he would have lost his home, his business, and possibly, his life.
Don’t tell him Obamacare is no good. Tell Donald Trump to keep his hands off it.
Edward White
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.