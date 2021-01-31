Editor:

I would just like to take this opportunity to thank Kevin Cronin, DVM and staff at Charlotte Animal Hospital at 4200 Kings Highway for taking such good care of my grand-Dog on Jan. 26. My husband and I were dog sitting while my son and daughter-in-law went up to Tampa to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. My husband took Belle-Belle out to potty and she stepped on a bee.

I was frantic. Since we don't have a dog of our own, we don't have a vet. I didn't know who to call. I called one vet. The nice lady that answered the phone told me since we weren't a patient there she couldn't help me, but to call Charlotte Animal Hospital.

I called and was told to bring her in right away. They took her as soon as we arrived. They gave her a shot of Deramethasone and said she should be fine. I would recommend Charlotte Animal Hospital to anyone who would have an animal emergency.

Sharon Coad

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments