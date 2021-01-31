Editor:
I would just like to take this opportunity to thank Kevin Cronin, DVM and staff at Charlotte Animal Hospital at 4200 Kings Highway for taking such good care of my grand-Dog on Jan. 26. My husband and I were dog sitting while my son and daughter-in-law went up to Tampa to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. My husband took Belle-Belle out to potty and she stepped on a bee.
I was frantic. Since we don't have a dog of our own, we don't have a vet. I didn't know who to call. I called one vet. The nice lady that answered the phone told me since we weren't a patient there she couldn't help me, but to call Charlotte Animal Hospital.
I called and was told to bring her in right away. They took her as soon as we arrived. They gave her a shot of Deramethasone and said she should be fine. I would recommend Charlotte Animal Hospital to anyone who would have an animal emergency.
Sharon Coad
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.