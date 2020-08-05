Editor:
I have know Kim Amontree since 2004. Long before her time on the school board she showed investment in the Charlotte County public school system from her consistent passionate involvement in the school reading mentorship programs to her involvement in countless community volunteer organizations such as the Virginia B Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
On the school board, she has always advocated for the students first, in part because she has the unique perspective of having children and knowing current students who have gone through and are currently enrolled in Charlotte County’s public school system. As a recent graduate of Port Charlotte High School who is now a sophomore at Duke University, I have experienced the highs and lows that Charlotte County’s public schools have had to offer. Throughout these months, I have spent back in my hometown I have taken my time to educate myself on the reforms and programs that Kim Amontree has pushed for over these last four years and the results speak for themselves.
From the highest graduation rate in Charlotte County history to increased third grade reading proficiency to a continued focus on child safety and college and professional school readiness. Kim Amontree has shown a passion for advocating for students above all and has exhibited significant positive change in only four years. The Charlotte County school system continues to improve and statistics do not lie. For this reason alone, Kim Amontree deserves a second term on the school board.
Isabella Coogan
Punta Gorda
