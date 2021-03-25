Editor:

Anyone who thinks raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is a bad idea, you haven't really worked for minimum wage. I'm a certified nursing assistant and I choose to work in home care, meaning I take care of you at your home to minimize nursing homes. My hourly pay is $12 an hour @32-40 hrs a week.

We come to your house we clean, do laundry, cook, mop dust and even walk the dogs all while having to give you a shower take you to the grocery store and the doctor's. All home care is through a licensed nursing agency that charges about $25-50 an hour but chooses to pay us $12. No benefits, no paid sick leave, no paid vacations, no insurance, so imagine working to for $12 hour having to pay all the above and still childcare, groceries, paying the rent, lights, gas and we have to maintain car insurance it's a must and a reliable car.

So please tell me why again are you against the minimum wage? I work very hard for $12 and I show up with a smile on my face everyday and still can't pay all my bills on time every month and don't qualify for food stamps in Florida because the governor thinks I'm just a lazy person. Please do the math $12 @40 hours a week and tell me if you can survive and take care if your family with that monthly check. Make sure you take out the taxes.

Linda Edwards

Port Charlotte

