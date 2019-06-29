Editor:
Sitting on my lanai enjoying the sounds of nature and a cup of coffee, I picked up the newspaper and read letter to the editor. With shock and sadness I read how all migrants coming to this country are only good for ditch-digging.
All my grandparents came to this country illiterate, poor and without papers. Whee they only good for ditch-digging? Letter writer, were your forefathers only good for ditch-digging or living in cardboard boxes?
Let's let in only the whitest and brightest into this country, probably from Norway. Smacks of white supremacy to me. Sir this country was founded on the backs of poor, illiterate white, brown, black and any in-between color.
Our education system need not import "smart people." Let's educate all young people upgrade our schools in poor communities. There even may be an Einstein there.
Stop listening to our lying president and show some compassion for your fellow man, and, yes, I would welcome anyone in my home that needed food or a place to stay as a child sitting my grandmother's kitchen.
PS: All of their children graduated from college, as did their grandchildren.
Karen McCullagh
North Port
