You don’t have to be a Democrat to vote Democrat this time around.
A few years back, Republicans believed in the Constitution, lower taxes, less government, law and order and family values. Their actions recently, however, suggest they have abandoned such values which has some reasonable Republicans considering voting Democrat.
Here’s a short list of recent Republican actions that would have Lincoln turn in his grave.
Most Republicans have not strongly condemned the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, a failed effort to stop the peaceful transfer or power. The Supreme Court, thanks to recent appointees who misrepresented their abortion views during Senate hearings, overturned a woman’s right to choose. Despite the importance of addressing our critical infrastructure needs, Republicans opposed the 1 trillion dollar bill that will begin to fix our roads, bridges, internet, and other sorely needed projects. Many Republicans continue to deflect criticism of the past President despite numerous criminal investigations and his wrong doings, including removing classified documents from the White House.
My neighbors and friends who call themselves Republicans are appalled. I hope for the sake of our country they vote Democrat this fall.
