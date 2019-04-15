Editor:
Referencing the April 7 story on Page 8 of the “Local/Regional News” section concerning re-branding of “Port Charlotte’s” river walk, which it is not, the sign welcomes you to Charlotte Harbor because that is the community’s name.
The sign has nothing to do with the body of water and one does not enter “Port Charlotte” upon crossing the bridge from Punta Gorda. Port Charlotte does not begin until you pass the Town and Country Shopping Center.
The community, once named Hickory Bluff, became known as Charlotte Harbor soon after a post office of that name was established there in 1872, serving the entire harbor area. That was well before Isaac Trabue even contemplated purchasing land that would eventually become Punta Gorda.
Consequently, Charlotte Harbor is by far the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Charlotte County and if any community should be associated with the waterfront esplanade north of the river, it’s certainly not Port Charlotte.
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.