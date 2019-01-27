Editor:
We Americans sadly have a president who absolutely does not uphold the dignity of the Oval Office.
I am confused as to those Trump supporters who stand by him and with him. How, may I ask, does anyone support his undignified persona? What does it say about your moral values?
This person carried on affairs with prostitutes while his wife gave birth. This thief took monies from charitable organizations for his own benefits. It is now estimated that he has lied, documented lies, close to 7,000 now. His latest outrageous lie was telling our troops in Afghanistan that they would receive a 10 percent pay increase. Not so. It will be just under 3 percent.
This draft-dodger has denigrated our war heroes. To you war veterans who support him, would you rather a John McCain or a Donald Trump next to you in your hole?
This phony who brags that he knows more about everything then anyone else actually has supporters who believe this garbage. How utterly sad.
Lawrence A. Mould
Port Charlotte
