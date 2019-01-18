Editor:
When is the so-called "Trump base" going to wake up and face the truth?
Plainly put, Trump is a con man, a flim-flammer, a grifter. He cares not one wit for the "little guy." He lives a luxurious, self-indulged life, without consequences. When asked Trump said he could not remember when he made a mistake; nor when he had the need to ask for forgiveness. He graded his first two years in office A-plus.
Trump has filed for bankruptcy at least six times. Trump has had at least 10 businesses fail outright.
For each bankruptcy, who took the hit? Not Trump. He walked away clean. It was the tradesmen who provided the labor, the suppliers who provided the materials and the small investors. They were lucky to get 10 cents on the dollar. Consider the maids, bellhops, cleaning crews, cooks and wait staff -- the "little guys" who live paycheck to paycheck. Tough luck!
Now these same folks are bearing the burden of Trump's ("I'll proudly wear the mantle") government shutdown. "I can relate; I'm not worried; they'll adjust."
Trump University and the Trump Foundation were outright fraudulent schemes. The Trump Foundation was the Trump family personal "charity". Trump will not release his tax filings. He uses the dodge "my lawyers won't let me while I'm under audit". Since when does Trump listen to lawyers?
No Trumpist has addressed, justified, explained, rationalized his constant lying.
Don't you at least smell the whiff of rat in the air?
The noose is tightening.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
