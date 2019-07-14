Editor:
During the past two and one half years, there has been a myriad of letters to the editor regarding the person occupying the Oval Office. I believe I can provide a legitimate end to the prolific array of letters, and thus terminate the debate.
He is the following: narcissistic, sociopathic, pseudo-intellectual, egotistical, lying person.
The term "moron" to describe the mistake in the White House is not my creation, but rather that of his first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. Soon thereafter, his chief advisor, John Kelly, called him an "idiot," just before his resignation.
Whether or not you support his majesty, there is one aspect of his presidency upon which we all can agree: It is not normal.
It is not normal for a president to pay a porn star $130,000 to keep her mouth shut. It is not normal to speak of grabbing a woman’s private area. It is not normal to insult our allies, while cavorting with the former head of the Soviet Union KGB, who is bent on the destruction of our democracy. It is not normal to confine children to cages, and thus blacken our image even more reprehensibly around the world. I could go on and on.
You may be too embarrassed to admit your voting mistake in 2016, or that your judgement was cloud-covered by his grandiose promises, despite the abandonment of common sense and good judgement. Whatever your reason, you must realize what you see now is simply, “not normal” for a president.
I guess when you elect a clown, you have to expect a circus.
Joseph Martin
Port Charlotte
