Editor:
Dear proud deplorable.
For your information, African Americans participated in every war fought by or within the United States. They fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican American War, Civil War, Spanish American War, both world wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
For someone who professes to not normally believe in conspiracy theories, your list of those you do believe in was rather extensive. You did not list George Soras, so I presume you ran out of space.
You stated you wanted a strong loudmouth as president. You got the loudmouth.
Trump is not my idea of a president.
My idea of a president is someone who doesn't pay porn stars and Playboy models for their silence about affairs, someone who doesn't grab women by their private parts, someone who doesn't call patriotic citizens SOB's, someone who doesn't denigrate war heroes' service records, someone who doesn't put children in cages, someone who is not a habitual liar, someone who wins the popular vote.
Sunny Ingersoll
Port Charlotte
